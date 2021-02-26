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Ron Wyatt Ark Of The Covenant & Mt Sinai Crossway Baptist Church Melbourne Australia Jan/Feb 99
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11 views • February 26, 2021
Ron once told me that the ark of the covenant discovery is the jewel in the crown of all the things that God is revealing and I agree.
visit http://users.netconnect.com.au/~leedas/
When you get there, hit the 'Ark of the Testament link.'
Many people ask when this blood sample will be made public. Our answer to them is that soon there will be in place an international sunday law. All the nations will pass laws requiring their citizens to keep sunday holy. When this law is enforced, 1 the Ten Commandments written by God's finger, 2 the blood sample, 3 clear video of all in the cave will be shown to the human race. When everyone has made their decision either to obey the 7th day Sabbath as written in the 10 Commandments or the Governments sunday law, the 7 last plagues will be poured out on the unprotected heads of those that obey the sunday law and reject God's Sabbath.
We would urge you to become acquainted with God's 10 Commandments in Exodus chapter 20 of your King James Bible and have faith in the blood which was poured out for you. Yeshua said that it is impossible for the 10 commandments to be changed. Matt 5:18.
If you would like a copy of this DVD email [email protected]
To hear me sing, visit my mp3 site www.soundclick.com/cybertenor
For those of you that say that Ron Wyatt never excavated in Jerusalem, see this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXwN...
To see all our videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/atenorfo...
visit http://users.netconnect.com.au/~leedas/
When you get there, hit the 'Ark of the Testament link.'
Many people ask when this blood sample will be made public. Our answer to them is that soon there will be in place an international sunday law. All the nations will pass laws requiring their citizens to keep sunday holy. When this law is enforced, 1 the Ten Commandments written by God's finger, 2 the blood sample, 3 clear video of all in the cave will be shown to the human race. When everyone has made their decision either to obey the 7th day Sabbath as written in the 10 Commandments or the Governments sunday law, the 7 last plagues will be poured out on the unprotected heads of those that obey the sunday law and reject God's Sabbath.
We would urge you to become acquainted with God's 10 Commandments in Exodus chapter 20 of your King James Bible and have faith in the blood which was poured out for you. Yeshua said that it is impossible for the 10 commandments to be changed. Matt 5:18.
If you would like a copy of this DVD email [email protected]
To hear me sing, visit my mp3 site www.soundclick.com/cybertenor
For those of you that say that Ron Wyatt never excavated in Jerusalem, see this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXwN...
To see all our videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/atenorfo...
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