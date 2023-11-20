Create New Account
Sage of Quay® - BANNED by YOUTUBE - Dr Joye Jeffries Pugh - BEGUILED Eden to Armageddon (Feb 2015)
👉 This interview was originally uploaded to YouTube in February 2015 and removed on November 19, 2023 (8 years later). Reason? YouTube *thinks* it violates its medical misinformation policy.

Dr. Joye is an expert in Biblical prophecy and her research has spanned over 30 years.


She has written six books as well as an album of original songs entitled "Before Time Stops". Her books include: "ANTICHRIST The Cloned Image of Jesus Christ, "Colours of Joye, "EDEN The Knowledge of Good and Evil 666 and of course her current book "BEGUILED Eden to Armageddon Volumes One, Two and Three


The discussion with Dr. Joye was insightful and wide ranging and I asked her if she could begin our conversation by telling us a bit about her journey in life, how she came to research Biblical prophecy and how her many years of research has culminated into her writing BEGUILED Eden to Armageddon


http://www.drjoye.com/

