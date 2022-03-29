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James Madison: From Nationalist to Federalist
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2 views • March 29, 2022
The political journey of James Madison began as a big government
guy who thought the new government should be able to nullify and
make void State laws it did not approve of. Douglas Gibbs
answers the questions: What changed him?
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
guy who thought the new government should be able to nullify and
make void State laws it did not approve of. Douglas Gibbs
answers the questions: What changed him?
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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