Surprising Plants That Can Get Fungus #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/embed/qPhVAgIlpJw





How safe are the produce you buy in the market? Find out below…





PhD Candidate at University of California, Riverside Claire Whitaker breaks down what’s causing crops – including the fruits, veggies, and flowers we buy in stores – to spoil.





According to Claire, the fungus Botrytis can actually infect up to 200 different species of plants, including the crops 🥬🍇 and produce 💐 that we buy!





The infection happens when the crop’s detritus is consumed by microorganisms like fungi. 🦠





What are your thoughts about how fungi infects the produce we buy and consume? Let us know in the comments.