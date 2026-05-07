BORN AGAIN FROM ABOVE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 7 2026

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Consider Appearances of the Preincarnate Christ and Note That Christ Jesus Is the Personification of Wisdom of God and the Word of God; and Christ May Have Appeared in a Body Before His Incarnation But His Being "Begotten" Was Never Denoting a Starting Point. Rather, It Is the Father Consistently Affirming Christ Jesus' Sonship. Next, Consider the Spirit of Man: Natural to Every Man But More Than the Animal Spirit of Life Force--IT Also Makes Us Humans to Be Spiritual Beings=the Natural Man. So... When We Are Born Again? We Are Made a New Creature [New Man] by a New Spirit Born of God: All Co-existing in the Same Body Till We Are Released from This Mortal Existence.