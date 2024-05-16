Brighteon Broadcast News, May 16, 2024 – MASS MENTAL ILLNESS exploding across Western civilization: Transgenderism, climate cultism, Zionism and more

- Building infrastructure for human freedom, featuring speakers on permaculture and financial freedom. (0:03)

- Recent bridge collisions with barges, possible causes and safety concerns. (2:15)

- Gender identity, mental illness, and compliance. (8:05)

- Free speech and censorship in Germany. (15:01)

- Government control and censorship in the US and UK. (21:36)

- Mental illness, fetishes, and paraphilias. (29:48)

- Government intervention in economy, electric vehicle industry, and bailouts. (48:06)

- Biden admin's support for Israel's Gaza war, resignation of Jewish American staffer. (53:55)

- Ukraine's military situation, corruption, and Russian gains. (1:02:22)

- Electromagnetic fields and their impact on human health. (1:28:34)

- The impact of technology on brain development and social interactions. (1:36:25)

- Using light, sound, and magnetism to manipulate the brain and body. (1:39:21)

- 5G technology's effects on human health, including methylation and copper metabolism. (1:45:18)

- Ancient Hebrew language and its connection to the human body. (2:00:08)

- DNA, energetic system, and software delivery system. (2:09:05)

- Healing potential of hands and ancient techniques for self-healing. (2:12:56)





