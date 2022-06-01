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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Liza, Interpreter
Church of Scientology Ottawa
Church of Scientology Ottawa
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2 views • June 01, 2022
Video Transcript
I had just lost somebody really close to me. After a week of applying Dianetics I could smile again and I could laugh and I could look into the future instead of looking into the past. And I’m young. And I should have never been that unhappy in the first place but life happens. And it’s wonderful because I could live again.

How to Use Dianetics is not only a visual guide to the human mind, but it includes the principles and procedures used by millions world over to attain a state dreamed of by Man throughout the ages—a state known as Clear.

This film presentation is based on and serves as a companion to the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

For here is the film, How to Use Dianetics, graphically illustrating every component of Dianetics—the dynamics, the analytical mind, the reactive mind, every type of engram, birth, prenatals, emotion, life force, Clear and more. They’re all here, with state-of-the-art visual effects so you can see the full anatomy of the reactive mind and, hence, how to clear it. Then, with demonstration after demonstration, you’ll also learn every technique of auditing in application. And it’s all presented step-by-step, allowing you to master one principle at a time, auditing as you go.
Order the How to Use Dianetics Blu-Ray & DVD TODAY!
https://www.dianetics.org/store/item/dmsmh-how-to-bd.html
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