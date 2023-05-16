Demonstrations of Holy Ghost Power

December 8, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle gives examples of the different manifestations and demonstrations of the Holy Ghost and explains the difference between real gifts and counterfeit ones. Do you understand the difference between God's Spirit and the evil kundalini (or serpent) spirit?
