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The Mandaeans: The First Baptists, The Last Gnostics. By Dr. James McGrath
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6 views • December 17, 2019
A lunchtime talk about the Mandaeans by Dr. James F. McGrath at Butler University. Part of the Faculty Brown Bag series. January 22nd, 2015. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvv6I02MNlc
Mandaeans are a closed ethno-religious community, practicing Mandaeism, which is a Gnostic religion (manda means "knowledge," as does "gnosis") with a strongly dualistic worldview. They especially reject Jesus and call him a traitor and false prophet who was sent by planetary rulers to lead mankind astray. They do revere John the Baptist instead as the true prophet of God.
Dr. McGrath's links:
http://mandaeanbookofjohn.blogspot.com
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/religionprof/
Picknett, Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Prince - The Masks Of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
Edmundo Lupieri - The Mandaeans: The Last Gnostics
Drower, E.S - Secret Adam. A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Mandaeans are a closed ethno-religious community, practicing Mandaeism, which is a Gnostic religion (manda means "knowledge," as does "gnosis") with a strongly dualistic worldview. They especially reject Jesus and call him a traitor and false prophet who was sent by planetary rulers to lead mankind astray. They do revere John the Baptist instead as the true prophet of God.
Dr. McGrath's links:
http://mandaeanbookofjohn.blogspot.com
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/religionprof/
Picknett, Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Prince - The Masks Of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
Andrew Philip Smith - John the Baptist and the Last Gnostics: The Secret History of the Mandaeans
Edmundo Lupieri - The Mandaeans: The Last Gnostics
Drower, E.S - Secret Adam. A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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