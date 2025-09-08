Vaccines are poisons; they are intentional poisons, says Sasha Latypova

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Vaccines have never been regulated."
"[Vaccine] claims have always been fraudulent."
"Vaccines are poisons."
“[Vaccines] are intentional poisons."
"My friend, Katherine Watt [paralegal and legal researcher], wrote a huge five-part series, legal history review, going back in the history of law [regarding vaccines] to the late-1700's."
"In the [1980s], they want to start forcing universal vaccination."
"[The vaccine manufacturers] knew that they were going to kill people and injure people, and the lawsuits are going to drive them out of business."
"So [vaccine manufacturers] went and lobbied for that law— for the first removal of liability — which was the[National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program], which... created unconstitutional vaccine courts."
"So [this law] removed the constitutional right to sue for injury [from vaccines]."
"They [moved] it completely into the separate [vaccine court]…, [outside the normal legal system]."
The full 2:02 hour interview with Sasha Latypova, which is titled "The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military | Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova", posted in March h2025, is posted here:
The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military | Debbie Lerman & Sasha Latypova
https://rumble.com/v6r3sx2-the-hidden-hand-behind-the-covid-response-nsc-and-the-military-debbie-lerma.html
