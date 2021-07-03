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There's a Pandemic? Where Is It? Oh, You Heard It on the News? Then It Must Be True, Right? [03.07.2021]
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1576 views • July 03, 2021
Variant after Variant after Variant after Variant after Variant... Forever?
I can't believe there are so many dumb zombies walking around.
This Pandemic is so bad that I don't really know anybody who really officially died, that's how bad it is.
Can't wait until the FALL season.
That's when the real show begins .....I think it's called the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE.
If you get a fine ...ACCEPT IT GRACIOUSLY and DON'T PAY IT.
Listen to the EXPERT at how to refuse a FINE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/trlYIjqbbnqr/
wil paranormal
41809 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcnywPQN9w4o/
I can't believe there are so many dumb zombies walking around.
This Pandemic is so bad that I don't really know anybody who really officially died, that's how bad it is.
Can't wait until the FALL season.
That's when the real show begins .....I think it's called the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE.
If you get a fine ...ACCEPT IT GRACIOUSLY and DON'T PAY IT.
Listen to the EXPERT at how to refuse a FINE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/trlYIjqbbnqr/
wil paranormal
41809 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcnywPQN9w4o/
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