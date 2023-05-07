Klaus Schwab Has Infiltrated The Governments Of The World (Feat. Dr. Mike Yeadon)





(https://www.bitchute.com/video/a7NaId2sXfEE/)According to Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer, the leaders of most G20 countries, including Merkel, Macron, Trudeau and many others, are working to further the interests of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, at the expense of the citizens of their respective nations.