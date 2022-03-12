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NIGHT SHADOWS 03112022 -- Babylon goes first! Wretched, Miserable, Poor, Blind, and Naked
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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283 views • March 12, 2022
So here we are on 3-11-2022, a date of BAD THINGS such as the huge tsunami that struck Japan exactly 11 years ago, another 11-11. What will we see today or nothing? The Lord speaks to humanity through earthquakes and such, giving warning that the end is close at hand. The war in Ukraine is getting worse and appears to be the beginning of WW3 and the invasion of Israel and America as found in Ezekiel 38/39. It appears to be RIGHT ON TIME as we are about to enter Daniel's 70th week. The Psalm 90 timeline appears to be totally literal and not just symbolic, meaning America is soon going to be destroyed as the first nation to fall and more on tonight's broadcast...

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ukrainenuclearbabylonamericadigitalbankinglocationbankingdaniel70thweekpsalm90stewartbestendofdayslarrytaylor
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