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NIGHT SHADOWS 03112022 -- Babylon goes first! Wretched, Miserable, Poor, Blind, and Naked
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283 views • March 12, 2022
So here we are on 3-11-2022, a date of BAD THINGS such as the huge tsunami that struck Japan exactly 11 years ago, another 11-11. What will we see today or nothing? The Lord speaks to humanity through earthquakes and such, giving warning that the end is close at hand. The war in Ukraine is getting worse and appears to be the beginning of WW3 and the invasion of Israel and America as found in Ezekiel 38/39. It appears to be RIGHT ON TIME as we are about to enter Daniel's 70th week. The Psalm 90 timeline appears to be totally literal and not just symbolic, meaning America is soon going to be destroyed as the first nation to fall and more on tonight's broadcast...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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