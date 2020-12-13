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Joel Sussman - Toronto Board of Health Motion on Vaccines
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42 views • December 13, 2020
Toronto Board of Health Motion on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy April 8, 2019
This is the last speaker, Joel Sussman. Full video of all 4 speakers (22 minutes) here:
https://www.brighteon.com/4011d21e-24bd-488b-80e2-1c30053d7b72
Original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
This is the last speaker, Joel Sussman. Full video of all 4 speakers (22 minutes) here:
https://www.brighteon.com/4011d21e-24bd-488b-80e2-1c30053d7b72
Original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Whl9V9n0c4w
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