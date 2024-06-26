Hold On to What You Know | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The question is asked in this message, “Are you a disciple for the Lord Jesus Christ, according to 1John 2:3-6”? There are certain things YOU should know! Jesus said, “remember and know what I Am saying, know what the Bible says according to 2Timothy chapter 3, that no matter what anything looks like, no matter if it looks like that, it’s not true, because things are not going to get better; and you need to hold onto what you know from the eyes of the scriptures”. NO, it’s not alright to lull into a lifestyle of complacency, according to 2Corinthians 13:5. The greater the darkness, the greater the need for the followers of the Lord Jesus Christ to shine brilliantly and courageously for the cause of the gospel. Yes, are YOU willing to admit that YOU love God, but do YOU Fear Him, the God of Justice? Are YOU embracing the Holy Fear of God, which is the fruit of loving Him so much that YOU run from anything that would cause YOU to offend Him?





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/uvKBG5MZ4ec?si=iSlu5...





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.









