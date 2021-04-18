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Media Bear: Masking in your Sleep, You indoctrinated Sheep... Mææææ [17.04.2021]
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10 views • April 18, 2021
Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
Features clips from videos shot in NYC by my favorite wildlife videographer, @LincolnKarim.
9,950 views • Premiered Apr 17, 2021
Media Bear
38.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qvdFsAf8mZo
Features clips from videos shot in NYC by my favorite wildlife videographer, @LincolnKarim.
9,950 views • Premiered Apr 17, 2021
Media Bear
38.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qvdFsAf8mZo
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