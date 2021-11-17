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FULL SHOW: Verdict Reached In Kyle Rittenhouse Case… In the Court Of Public Opinion He’s A Hero
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310 views • November 17, 2021
Alex Jones is live in-studio hosting the first half of the show, exposing the leftist pedophiles who cover themselves with the phrase “minor attracted person”. Constitutional attorney Norm Pattis joins to discuss the latest in the legal fights Infowars is in and comment on the Kyle Ritenhouse case. Owen Shroyer then takes over showing the latest tyrannical statements from Anthony Fauci and how the left is going to attempt at fomenting another riot in Kenosha depending on the Rittenhouse decision. MSM denies a rift between Biden and Harris, which almost confirms it, but if that doesn’t, Harris being left off the manifest for the big upcoming summit with China does. Owen also introduces #Infowarsstore.
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