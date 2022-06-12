X22 REPORT - Evidence is Piling Up, “We Caught Them All”, Stealth Bomber Incoming, Sting of the Century

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2797b June 12, 2022

Evidence is Piling Up, “We Caught Them All”, Stealth Bomber Incoming, Sting of the Century



The [DS] is throwing everything they have at the people, the people are not buying what they are selling. The evidence is piling up, the criminals have been tracked and identified. Stealth bomber is now on approach and the phrase "We Caught Them All' will come into play. Trump and the military have the evidence, and now the people are producing the evidence, combine them together and you have a strong irrefutable case against the [DS].

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!

http://www.3in1flashlight.com

Use Promo Code X20 for 20% OFF!



