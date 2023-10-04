Create New Account
World-renowned Covid-19 Expert Testimony Against WHO - Must-See Speech by Dr. McCullough | www.kla.tv/27142
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. McCullough is a doctor who was on the frontlines of the battle against Covid. What he has to say at this special conference in the European Parliament is one of the most important witness reports for an international criminal court and seeks urgent international attention.

https://kla.tv/27142


SOURCES / LINKS


https://rumble.com/v3hwcgm-dr.-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-parliament.html

https://transition-news.org/covid-impfstoffe-mussen-vom-markt-genommen-werden

