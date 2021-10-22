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FULL SHOW: DNC And Clinton Campaign Subpoenaed For Role In Russiagate Hoax
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210 views • October 22, 2021
Though very little and awfully late, John Durham’s probe into the Russiagate hoax has subpoenaed Fusion GPS, the DNC, and the Clinton Campaign. This situation is ongoing. NIH and other entities have now called out Anthony Fauci for lying about gain of function research as more people quit as they don’t want to be associated with Fauci’s crimes. The supply chain issues aren’t going anywhere, and prices are going up everywhere, as Kamala Harris stages more video shoots for her birthday. Owen Shroyer also explains how the left is going into ‘Lord Of The Flies’ mentality when it comes to their ideology and behavior.
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