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MAY 5 2021 LIVESTREAM - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS - MASSIVE DEATH & CORRUPTION EXPOSED
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2813 views • May 06, 2021
Christopher James brings back Dr. Judy Mikovits for another eye-opening interview following the first anniversary of Plandemic, her 22-min documentary which was originally released worldwide on May 4th. 2020. Exposing the vaccine agenda and the vested interests behind it, Plandemic went viral generating millions of views before being removed from all major platforms.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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