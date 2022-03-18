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Elon Musk On "What Can Be Done With Synthetic mRNA"
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255 views • March 18, 2022
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
Humans re-engineered with new vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6yjmicrxqfjy/
The New York Times reported on the developing vaccine technology called “immunoprophylaxis by gene transfer” in 2015. As the Times reported, animal tests on the synthetic DNA vaccine “are essentially re-engineering the animals to resist disease.”
The New York Times piece went on to say, “…the prospect of genetically engineering people to resist infectious diseases may raise concerns among patients“.
Now, in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, human beings are set to be genetically altered with mRNA vaccine technology based on synthetic biology.
As reported, the Gates funded synthetic biologists believe that they can “do better” than nature with “self-assembling nanoparticles” that will be injected into your body.
Protection Without a Vaccine: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/10/health/protection-without-a-vaccine.html?_r=2&;referer=http://www.uh.edu/ethicsinscience/Links/General-Interest.php
To develop a coronavirus vaccine, synthetic biologists try to outdo nature: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/09/coronavirus-scientists-play-legos-with-proteins-to-build-next-gen-vaccine/
Humans re-engineered with new vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6yjmicrxqfjy/
The New York Times reported on the developing vaccine technology called “immunoprophylaxis by gene transfer” in 2015. As the Times reported, animal tests on the synthetic DNA vaccine “are essentially re-engineering the animals to resist disease.”
The New York Times piece went on to say, “…the prospect of genetically engineering people to resist infectious diseases may raise concerns among patients“.
Now, in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, human beings are set to be genetically altered with mRNA vaccine technology based on synthetic biology.
As reported, the Gates funded synthetic biologists believe that they can “do better” than nature with “self-assembling nanoparticles” that will be injected into your body.
Protection Without a Vaccine: https://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/10/health/protection-without-a-vaccine.html?_r=2&;referer=http://www.uh.edu/ethicsinscience/Links/General-Interest.php
To develop a coronavirus vaccine, synthetic biologists try to outdo nature: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/09/coronavirus-scientists-play-legos-with-proteins-to-build-next-gen-vaccine/
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