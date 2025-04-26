Glorious Throne B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All Christian's will be judged at the Judgment Seat which is evidently a separate part of the Glorious Throne Judgment explained in Matthew 25. Those designated as the "sheep" will enter the Kingdom in mortal bodies and later be awarded Eternal Life by their obedience to the Commandments and following Yahshua.