Criminal Cartels Have Never Had A Better Business Partner Than Joe Biden - Jesse Watters

"They're trying to bring criminal charges against the two leading Republican presidential candidates. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Trump's house gets raided because a librarian got mad and DeSantis is under investigation for giving a few migrants a free vacation."
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.