Criminal Cartels Have Never Had A Better Business Partner Than Joe Biden - Jesse Watters

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"They're trying to bring criminal charges against the two leading Republican presidential candidates. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Trump's house gets raided because a librarian got mad and DeSantis is under investigation for giving a few migrants a free vacation."
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