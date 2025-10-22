Gregory Horror Show (2003, Playstation 2)

Gregory Horror Show (known as Gregory Horror Show - Soul Collector) is an action-adventure developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in Japan, Europe and Korea.



You take other role of an boy or girl (you can choose) whom you can name. You can't remember how you got there, but you have end up late at night in a fog. You reach a hotel run by an anthropomorphic mouse called Gregory you offers you a room for the night. However, you soon learn from a guest next to your room, called Neko Zombie, that Gregory and the other guest plan to keep you here for eternity. But there is a way out. During a dream, you where visited by Death himself, you offers you a bargain: The guest in the hotel are keeping lost souls with them. If you managed to steal those souls from them and bring them to Death, he will show you how to escape.

