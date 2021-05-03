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California PhD Virologist proves COVID-19 does not exist.
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106 views • May 03, 2021
A clinical lab scientist declares that COVID-19 is "imaginary and fictitious" and that it has never been isolated in ANY lab. His own lab team tested 1500 supposedly positive samples through Koch's Postulates and NO "COVID-19" was ever found. What was found was that all of the 1500 samples were either Influenza A or Influenza B.
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