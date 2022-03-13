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The Wave (1981) | The Classroom Experiment That Went Too Far-Based On True Story
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143 views • March 13, 2022
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https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Wave-(1981):3
An experiment in an American High School where students learn how easy it is to be seduced by the same social forces which led to the horrors of Nazi Germany. Based on a true story.
QR Archive
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Wave-(1981):3
An experiment in an American High School where students learn how easy it is to be seduced by the same social forces which led to the horrors of Nazi Germany. Based on a true story.
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