Biden Latest Confusion - Says Son Beau, Lost His Life in Iraq, but he Died of Brain Cancer in Maryland. - 101233

Biden's son Beau died of cancer

President Joe Biden speaks before designating the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II era training site, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, near Leadville, Colo.

President Biden falsely claimed that his son Beau Biden “lost his life in Iraq” in during a speech in Colorado on Wednesday.

The president invoked his son’s military service during an address before signing a decree to designate a former training site for the Army’s 10th Mountain division as a national monument.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made,” he said praising the storied Army unit’s heroism during World War II.

Beau Biden, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq from 2008 to 2009, died of cancer in 2015.

