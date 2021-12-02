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These cunts have a death wish. Every last one of them will be killed by the people when the hard push back starts
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90 views • December 02, 2021
These cunts have a death wish. Every last one of them will be killed by the people when the hard push back starts. Maybe Australian Health Minister, Greg Hunt, who resigned today, sees the writing on the wall and is doing an advance runner.
The retribution will be merciless and bloody. How do we know? History is repleat with such events. The masses are formidable and blood thirsty when mobilised to confront tyrrants. Generally with these matters, they need a trigger event. There always is one. God help us and may Satan claim the souls of his own.
The retribution will be merciless and bloody. How do we know? History is repleat with such events. The masses are formidable and blood thirsty when mobilised to confront tyrrants. Generally with these matters, they need a trigger event. There always is one. God help us and may Satan claim the souls of his own.
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