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The Implications of Mass Vaccination during a Pandemic w/ Geert Vanden Bossche
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10 views • May 01, 2021
The Implications of Mass Vaccination during a Pandemic with Geerten Vaanden Bossche
Geert Vanden Bossche is an independent virologist and vaccine expert who was formerly employed at GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
He recently wrote an open letter appealing to the WHO (and all stakeholders involved) to immediately halt the mass vaccination campaign stating that there is compelling evidence indicating that the mass rollout will dramatically worsen the consequences of the pandemic.
In this LIVE interview we will discuss his open letter and explore the evidence.
Please share this episode and subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast newsletter here: www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Geert Vanden Bossche is an independent virologist and vaccine expert who was formerly employed at GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
He recently wrote an open letter appealing to the WHO (and all stakeholders involved) to immediately halt the mass vaccination campaign stating that there is compelling evidence indicating that the mass rollout will dramatically worsen the consequences of the pandemic.
In this LIVE interview we will discuss his open letter and explore the evidence.
Please share this episode and subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast newsletter here: www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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