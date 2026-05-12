You cannot fight a war when you have no steel industry

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The UK has become so enfeebled that we have to rely on the weakness of our country and armed forces to save us from what could be World War Three.
Mirrored - George Galloway
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!