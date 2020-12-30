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Joe Hoft: China Dropped COVID Bomb On The World To Save Their Economy
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213 views • December 30, 2020
Joe Hoft joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal how communist China released the COVID virus into the world to damage other country's economies, especially the United States, while their own economy could be temporarily saved from its inevitable collapse.
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