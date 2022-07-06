It's Over - Here's The Plan

This video is about CERN and other advanced weapons.



Warning - Contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.



The enemy has weapons that we are not aware of and we have no idea of the real danger we are in. Good thing God has this.

Links:

The Bill HR4426 https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4426

Billy Jones Channel – Ted Gunderson

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddqVZHLr8nKN/

CERN and the connections to the past

Link twice removed, originally from www.darkjournalist.com

https://www.brighteon.com/e5380d13-2333-4b58-ade7-1f64d92450c9

EATR

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-tactical/robots-that-eat-people/

The Reliability of the New Testament

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSBROSVBv3st/

Infochute – Two links

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9DpZ5mmJ3NMu/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/paauOwDJ0FRj/