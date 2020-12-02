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UK Column News - 2nd December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 2nd December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/A6iAec_IWDM

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

00:23 - The UK Government Have Saved Us All

Sources:
*********

Pfizer Vaccine Approval: - https://archive.is/JPVPZ

O4:18 - BBC Propaganda and Threats Made Against Journalists

Sources:
*********

BBC Sounds Episode 4: -
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p08xs61y

Chloe Hadjimathou Emails Exchange With Vanessa Beeley: - https://bit.ly/33EuQGe

Vanessa Beeley Article: -
https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/11/23/did-the-bbc-use-a-nour-al-din-zinki-supporter-as-researcher-for-mayday-series/

Channel 4 Report Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URKsLLcpAOM

UK Foregin Office Leaked Documents Archive: - https://bit.ly/36sm7sl

Rashideen Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2017/09/29/victims-rashideen-betrayed-politicized-western-media-exploited-white-helmets-part-one/

Juliette Harkin Statement: -

Dutch NOS Article: -
https://nos.nl/nieuwsuur/artikel/2358353-rutte-probeert-onderzoek-steun-syrische-rebellen-tegen-te-houden.html

King's College Report: - https://bit.ly/2VrNbSj

31:03 - Pfizer's Miracle Vaccine

Sources:
*********

Pfizer 2019 Financial Report:
https://www.pfizer.co.uk/hcp-hco-annual-disclosure-reports

Pfizer Board (follow links to read details):
https://www.pfizer.com/people/leadership/board-of-directors

ABPI: - https://abpi.org.uk/

37:46 - Parliamentary Vote On Tiers

Sources
*********

Desmond Swayne Exchange With Steve Baker: - https://bit.ly/3fYMiKp

Vanessa Beeley Celebrity Influence Article: -
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/11/investigative-reports/the-covid-19-celebrity-humanitarianism-sean-penn-and-the-great-reset-funded-by-bill-gates-and-the-clinton-foundation/

DHSC Statement: - https://archive.is/JPVPZ

DHSC Statement On EU Legislation: - https://bit.ly/39AoXNS

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/N7jW7

51:54 - The World Economic Forum View On The So Called Infodemic

Sources:
*********

WEF Article: - https://archive.is/ahVOw

53:43 - The Real Covid Policy


56:33 - BBC Rid Themselves Of Free Thinkers And The Propaganda Just Keeps Coming

Sources:
*********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Mp29c

Tim Davie Statement: - https://archive.is/TyqXk

BBC Covid Propaganda: - https://archive.vn/YBuJ4
Keywords
vaccinepropagandabbcsyriajournalistsinfluencecelebritywhite helmetsvanessa beeleyworld economic forumpfizercoronaviruslock downdesmond swayen
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