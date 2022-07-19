Public Poisons Harming You

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We are routinely receiving multiple poisons in small doses on purpose. For more than a century, the population has been subjected to a growing variety and increasing amounts of mass public poisons. These are threats to our lives and well-being that have been obscured from public knowledge or or falsely described. Some of these are harmfully affecting you and your loved ones continuously.