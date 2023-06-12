133-Dr. John Money's Transgender Fraud

Few know that the whole transgender movement was started by Dr. John Money of Johns Hopkins University. He claimed that his experiment on the Reimer twins was a success, but it was actually a complete failure. Furthermore, Money sexually abused the boys and thought that sex between adults and children is okay.
