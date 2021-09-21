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James O'Keefe Says Hospital Confirms HHS Whistleblower Footage Is Undeniable
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350 views • September 21, 2021
James O'Keefe joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss his most recent hidden camera footage, and he reveals that the hospital has yet to respond to inquiries, allowing their silence to speak volumes to the validity of the footage.
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