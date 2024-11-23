THE GASLIGHTING & MISSINFORMATION BY THE ALT MEDIA IS NEXT LEVEL - DISA OCONUS & 1983 CONUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvUHDK59Igw
Direct Neural Interface & DARPA - Dr Justin Sanchez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSd0HfEQ43M
SCIENTIST WARNS: AI Soon To Replace Human Biology If We Allow it - Gregg Braden Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOQ6F7HMfSc
The Rise and Fall of the Cray Supercomputer
https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=31b482def4c88829&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&q=sage+radar&udm=2&fbs=AEQNm0Aa4sjWe7Rqy32pFwRj0UkWd8nbOJfsBGGB5IQQO6L3J03RPjGV0MznOJ6Likin94pT_oR1DTSof42bOBxoTNxG8rlVtlHpDT0XaodfzKKV1Zob6Y1d4C1C6DmtoBHQAVmQdjaCHslmxwh45Iz2hMCbqdjI7DiAkRgfNK0-kqUXBaGAexmEK19Hc7XQXGN0YxZGqUZAlt-Vy-fyrE5hyEacpP3itQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjoyqvtgPCJAxVBl4kEHYtYBPIQtKgLegQIFxAB&biw=1920&bih=953&dpr=1#vhid=lu87MR-GXGHvOM&vssid=mosaic
https://www.ll.mit.edu/about/history/sage-semi-automatic-ground-environment-air-defense-system
https://www.twz.com/26959/the-futuristic-cold-war-era-sage-air-defense-bunkers-looked-right-out-of-a-kubrick-film
https://www.google.com/search?q=univac&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS1065US1065&oq=univac&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgAEAAY4wIYsQMYgAQyDQgAEAAY4wIYsQMYgAQyEwgBEC4YxwEY1AIYsQMY0QMYgAQyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyBwgFEAAYgAQyBwgGEAAYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyBwgJEAAYgASoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.uww.edu/library/archives/university-history
https://forum.vcfed.org/index.php?threads/how-were-vax-vms-systems-deployed-during-their-heyday-in-the-1980s.1243968/
http://www.bitsavers.org/pdf/bbn/cronus/ADA139588_CRONUS_A_Distributed_Operating_System_198311.pdf
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/