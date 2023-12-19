Chronicles of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: December 16-18, 2023





▪️ Near Beit Lahiya, the Israel Defense Forces are continuing to advance on the western outskirts in order to eventually encircle the city. Israeli forces have destroyed the southern part of Kamal Adwan Hospital and bulldozed nearby buildings to achieve their objective.





▪️ IDF soldiers are also making progress on the northwestern outskirts of Jabalia. Currently, the main fighting is taking place near the Shadia Abu Ghazaleh school.





▪️ In eastern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces have successfully reached Bin Marwan cemetery. This cemetery was being used by Hamas militants as a launching site for missiles against Israeli forces.





▪️ In Khan Younis, the front line has remained almost unchanged over the past week. Israeli forces are engaged in intense urban combat and have yet to fully occupy the center of the town.





▪️ Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israeli security forces continue to conduct regular raids and mass detentions of Palestinians. The IDF maintains almost complete control over the situation, as the locals do not pose a significant military threat.





▪️ The situation on Israel's northern border remains unchanged, with ongoing mutual exchanges of fire. Hezbollah frequently reports striking IDF strongholds and bases, while the Israelis retaliate.





▪️ The Houthis have once again launched a massive drone attack towards Eilat. Most of the drones were shot down by Western naval ships, while the remaining ones were intercepted en route to the Israeli port.