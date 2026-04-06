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Date: Apr. 6, 2026. Lesson 66-2026. Title: Excellent Things and Certain Words: Truth You Can Trust
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Proverbs 22:20–21 affirms the reliability and purpose of God-given wisdom. These “excellent things” are written to provide certainty—to make known the sure words of truth so that what is received can also be faithfully answered and shared. Wisdom is not vague or shifting; it is precise, trustworthy, and transferable. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how God’s instruction produces confidence, why truth must be both learned and communicated, and how a life grounded in certainty becomes a source of truth for others.

Lesson 66-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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