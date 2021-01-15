Turmoil for Kenney - Flying & Covid Test

Majority of UCP voters say Kenney must fire snowbird MLAs, 41% of Albertans say he must resignA Mainstreet Research poll commissioned by the Western Standard says Albertans are far from satisfied with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s handling of the ‘Snowbird MLA Scandal.’A total of 41 per cent of Alberta respondents say Kenney, former Minister Tracy Allard, and the six backbench snowbird MLAs should all resign, including 21 per cent of those who voted UCP in the 2019 election.Another 27 per cent of respondents say Kenney’s actions to date don’t go far enough, and that he should fire Allard and the six other MLAs from the UCP Caucus. In fact, more UCP voters support the option of firing just the minister and MLAs (31 per cent) than Albertans at large.In the wake of revelations of at least one pro-lockdown minister, six MLAs and several senior staffers found vacationing oversees, Kenney initially declined to discipline any of them, but increasing political backlash led Kenney to fire Allard from cabinet and issue relatively minor penalties to the MLAs. All seven MLAs continue to remain full members of the UCP Caucus.Wildrose leader says independence movement is on the riseThe poll, conducted last week by Mainstreet Research showed 25 per cent supported Alberta independence, and 36 per cent supported Western independence.Wildrose Independence Party Interim Leader Paul Hinman is hailing the results of a Mainstreet Research poll conducted exclusively for the Western Standard as evidence that the Alberta independence movement is on the rise.The poll conducted last week showed 25 per cent of all Albertans favoured independence, and 36 per cent backing the broader concept of Western independence; figures that Mainstreet President Quito Maggi said have never been higher in the 10 years he has polled the question.New COVID-19 testing rules for travellers to Canada to begin Jan. 7Anyone arriving in Canada starting Jan. 7 will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, the federal government said Thursday as the Liberals urged vacationers abroad to prepare.Flyers aged five and up will need have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their scheduled departure and must show the results to their airline before they board their flight.Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Canada.Either before or upon arrival, travellers will have to provide a quarantine plan for federal officials to review. If officials aren't satisfied, the government said people will be required to quarantine in a federal facility.The statement that came hours before the start of 2021 said Canadians vacationing abroad should immediately start arranging for a COVID-19 test to avoid delays in coming home.Follow us on uncensored platforms