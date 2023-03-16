YOU ARE NOT ALONE—PETER TODD, CONSULTANT SOLICITOR, ‘MAVERICK’ VACCINE INJURY EXPERT (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3R0jSlhRs8j/
In gentle, easy-to-understand language, experienced vaccine injury compensation lawyer Peter Todd affords a valuable and unique glimpse into his world, the role of the coroner and the pathologist, and how an inquest proceeds. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/you-are-not-alone-peter-todd-consultant-solicitor-maverick-vaccine-injury-expert
