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کلاس های انجمن مهر ایران- جلسه دوم ، آموزه های فلسفی
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1 view • April 24, 2022
کلاس های #انجمن_مهر_ایران - جلسه دوم ، اصل ها و آموزه های فلسفی #مانیفست_اندیشکده_ایرانزمین چیست ؟ چرا این اندیشکده جهان بینی و فلسفه ساختارگرای #زروانی_مهری را منطبق با #فلسفه تحلیلی میداند و این دیدگاه #فلسفی را پذیرفته است؟ چرا قهرمان #ایرانزمین در #شاهنامه رستم #مهردین است نه اسفندیار #زرتشتی؟ مثلث #زروان ، #اهورامزدا و #اهریمن در #میترائیسم چگونه تعریف میشود و جایگاه بغ #مهر یا #میترا در آن چیست؟
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