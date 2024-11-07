The AB negative: Godeaters, Propylene Glycol Lobotomies, and the Breeding Machines

SOURCES: Lalitakaroli "Lobotomies for breeding machine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KXMoegZ0apu

The official channel of Lalita Karoli is now https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs



REFERENCES:

Anneke Lucas "#9 Anneke Lucas with Alandra Markman"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ1tjCFBemc





BOOKS:

Rebecca Skloot: "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"

https://tinyurl.com/mum6ex55

Stewart Swerdlow, Peter Moon: "Monauk: The Alien Connection"

https://tinyurl.com/46zp8ake





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

