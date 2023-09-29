Create New Account
Russia Started Hunting Down US M1 ABRAMS Tanks┃PENTAGON Shouts That Russians Are Breaking The Rules
The Prisoner
The expert community began to discuss a very strange statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In particular, he indirectly asked the Russian military not to start hunting for American tanks in Ukraine. ''I remember perfectly well how the Russians announced a hunt for German Leopard-2 tanks. This should not be allowed to happen with 'M1-Abrams' tanks. The Russians should start playing by the rules and stop declaring a hunt for American tanks,'' - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
usaukrainehuntwunderwaffem1 abrams tanks

