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IL SALOTTINO - "Ruota Libera" Ep.1
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1 view • May 13, 2020
4° Puntata: 27 - 4 - 2020
serie "Ruota Libera"
Format del lunedì, con girandola di ospiti, girandola di argomenti, intrattenimento puro, relax, girandola di domande e interventi dalla chat!
Approfondite questa serie per scoprire quanto è profonda la tana del Gattonero...
Vietato ai minori di 3!
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
E-mail: [email protected]
serie "Ruota Libera"
Format del lunedì, con girandola di ospiti, girandola di argomenti, intrattenimento puro, relax, girandola di domande e interventi dalla chat!
Approfondite questa serie per scoprire quanto è profonda la tana del Gattonero...
Vietato ai minori di 3!
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
E-mail: [email protected]
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