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Pandemic Talk Series Pt.1
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11 views • March 27, 2021
Part 1 of a series of talks around the Covid 19 Pandemic era analysing indepth from both layman's terms and more learned opinion. The series is designed to stimulate discussion, provide information and challenge the viewer to question everything they are told about what has been going on in our world since February 2020 and even before!
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