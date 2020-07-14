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I don't get how he balances himself with balls that big - Demolition of a wall.
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94 views • July 14, 2020
His brain should be studied on how a person is capable of pulling off such a gut wrenching task.
The risky work some people have to do for a pittance.
Instead of mocking him, people in a better of position in life should be humble and thankful.
Very sad.
The risky work some people have to do for a pittance.
Instead of mocking him, people in a better of position in life should be humble and thankful.
Very sad.
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