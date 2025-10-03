BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥🐂 Было ли Сожжение Рыжей Телицы (2025 г) настоящим Жертвоприношением? Да! Лиланд Джонс (видео на русском)
Neba Luch
Neba Luch
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

Видео Лиланда от 9 авг. 2025 г Was a Red Heifer Sacrificed? Yes

https://vimeo.com/1108724400  https://old.bitchute.com/video/3XI3kUEFk4kk/


ДОК-НТ с переводом

pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uJeTB8Fm4irgGclerNYytWmBHeZsxSoV/view?usp=sharing

doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1l_-l82O2vNJGbzhMkKTtwiVe602PAt9d/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true

odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NUrPI42MVhaj2awkL-r_mwdu8nuT3Hou/view?usp=sharing


В этом видео Лиланд говорит о сожжении Рыжей Телицы, к-рое состоялось в июле 2025 г. в Израиле. Он разбирает цитаты из Библии со словом “телица”, в т. ч. где сказано о 3-летней телице (Быт 15:9, Ис 15:5, Иер 48:34) и проводит параллель с прообразом Армагеддона в 14-15 главах Бытия с событиями наших дней (2022 г.+3=2025 г.), также обращает внимание на 2 жезла на фото с места сожжения красной телицы.

“третья Эгла” в Ис 15:5, Иер 48:34 и “телец” в Ос 10:5 — h5697 עֶגְלָה телица, тёлка, молодая корова https://bible.by/strong-hebrew/5697/

Бет-Авен = Техас (США)

Иарев / Jareb в Ос 10:6 – символич. имя царя Ассирии https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h3377/kjv/wlc/0-1/

Оронаим = 2 жертвы/сожжения рыжей телицы:

2019 г. https://israel365news.com/332690/exclusive-burning-red-heifer-takes-place-preparation-third-temple/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvZGMK9wurA

2025 г. https://israel365news.com/410435/practice-burning-of-red-heifer-carried-out/


Рыжая Телица в Коране

https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/11/8/israel-hamas-war-unblemished-red-heifers-key-to-understanding-conflict-in-the-middle-east

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-war-how-hamas-sees-gaza-conflict-unfolding

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-practise-red-heifer-ritual-al-aqsa

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/9/what-do-texan-red-heifers-have-to-do-with-al-aqsa-and-a-jewish-temple

“in the 2nd chapter of the Quran... the sacrifice of such a heifer is essential to the ritual purification that is a necessary precondition for building the temple ” https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/11/8/israel-hamas-war-unblemished-red-heifers-key-to-understanding-conflict-in-the-middle-east

Операция Наводнение Аль-Акса / Operation Al-Aqsa Flood https://www.palestinechronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PDF.pdf


Byron Stinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdEClnj9bqc

https://www.templ3.media/posts/byron-stinson-brings-red-heifers-to-israel

https://www.buildthetemple.com/red-heifer


5 Телиц из Техаса https://www.jpost.com/judaism/article-717650

“Sept 15 2022... red heifers arrived in Israel... originally spotted in Texas... The Temple Institute, dedicated to the restoration of a Jewish temple” https://www.oneforisrael.org/news/the-astonishing-significance-of-red-heifers-in-our-day/


📆 Календарь Еноха 2022 г см стр 2 https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/005448d6a3ec43c5bf28282b14c08eb4/Enoch2022to2024.pdf

Trumpets -Праздник Труб (14 сент 2022 г)

Протокол 18 февр 2024 г. Красная Телица Хамас Мечеть Аль-Акса

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/VVSN/YZey84zvS  https://cloud.mail.ru/public/forS/D1FZvn9pM


Третий Храм под землёй - Third Temple

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXqaGD7sX9gaH78Vf_rs4BS6i8r65i8mB


Cхемы Лиланда  14 лет Апокалипсиса 2010-2024 гг

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/q8ot/LyLbs9H83

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/PmXT/YLXj6fqFQ

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/gWpf/1DbhVZi4Y

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/B5Yd/pxVAwTpGG

Keywords
third templebible prophecyhamasarmageddonsamariaapokalipsisisrael warshilohleeland jones in russianvtoroe prishestvie iisusa hristaoctober 7 2023al aqsa floodred heifer 2025hefeirs from texaskrasnaya ryjaya telicachisla 19 glavapepel telicyprorok isaya osiyaieremiya 48eglaeglahhoronaimkogda tretiy hramhramovaya goraalaksa
