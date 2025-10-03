🔥🐂 Было ли Сожжение Рыжей Телицы (2025 г) настоящим Жертвоприношением? Да! Лиланд Джонс (видео на русском)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Видео Лиланда от 9 авг. 2025 г Was a Red Heifer Sacrificed? Yes
https://vimeo.com/1108724400 https://old.bitchute.com/video/3XI3kUEFk4kk/
ДОК-НТ с переводом
pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uJeTB8Fm4irgGclerNYytWmBHeZsxSoV/view?usp=sharing
doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1l_-l82O2vNJGbzhMkKTtwiVe602PAt9d/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true
odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NUrPI42MVhaj2awkL-r_mwdu8nuT3Hou/view?usp=sharing
В этом видео Лиланд говорит о сожжении Рыжей Телицы, к-рое состоялось в июле 2025 г. в Израиле. Он разбирает цитаты из Библии со словом “телица”, в т. ч. где сказано о 3-летней телице (Быт 15:9, Ис 15:5, Иер 48:34) и проводит параллель с прообразом Армагеддона в 14-15 главах Бытия с событиями наших дней (2022 г.+3=2025 г.), также обращает внимание на 2 жезла на фото с места сожжения красной телицы.
“третья Эгла” в Ис 15:5, Иер 48:34 и “телец” в Ос 10:5 — h5697 עֶגְלָה телица, тёлка, молодая корова https://bible.by/strong-hebrew/5697/
Бет-Авен = Техас (США)
Иарев / Jareb в Ос 10:6 – символич. имя царя Ассирии https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h3377/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Оронаим = 2 жертвы/сожжения рыжей телицы:
2019 г. https://israel365news.com/332690/exclusive-burning-red-heifer-takes-place-preparation-third-temple/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvZGMK9wurA
2025 г. https://israel365news.com/410435/practice-burning-of-red-heifer-carried-out/
Рыжая Телица в Коране
https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/11/8/israel-hamas-war-unblemished-red-heifers-key-to-understanding-conflict-in-the-middle-east
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-war-how-hamas-sees-gaza-conflict-unfolding
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-practise-red-heifer-ritual-al-aqsa
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/9/what-do-texan-red-heifers-have-to-do-with-al-aqsa-and-a-jewish-temple
“in the 2nd chapter of the Quran... the sacrifice of such a heifer is essential to the ritual purification that is a necessary precondition for building the temple ” https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/11/8/israel-hamas-war-unblemished-red-heifers-key-to-understanding-conflict-in-the-middle-east
Операция Наводнение Аль-Акса / Operation Al-Aqsa Flood https://www.palestinechronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PDF.pdf
Byron Stinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdEClnj9bqc
https://www.templ3.media/posts/byron-stinson-brings-red-heifers-to-israel
https://www.buildthetemple.com/red-heifer
5 Телиц из Техаса https://www.jpost.com/judaism/article-717650
“Sept 15 2022... red heifers arrived in Israel... originally spotted in Texas... The Temple Institute, dedicated to the restoration of a Jewish temple” https://www.oneforisrael.org/news/the-astonishing-significance-of-red-heifers-in-our-day/
📆 Календарь Еноха 2022 г см стр 2 https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/005448d6a3ec43c5bf28282b14c08eb4/Enoch2022to2024.pdf
Trumpets -Праздник Труб (14 сент 2022 г)
Протокол 18 февр 2024 г. Красная Телица Хамас Мечеть Аль-Акса
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/VVSN/YZey84zvS https://cloud.mail.ru/public/forS/D1FZvn9pM
Третий Храм под землёй - Third Temple
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXqaGD7sX9gaH78Vf_rs4BS6i8r65i8mB
Cхемы Лиланда 14 лет Апокалипсиса 2010-2024 гг
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/q8ot/LyLbs9H83
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/PmXT/YLXj6fqFQ
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/gWpf/1DbhVZi4Y