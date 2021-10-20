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Bimbo's Initiation (HD) More than what you think it is?
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25 views • October 20, 2021
Do you understand what this old cartoon is really about? Do you really? See https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/05/part-18-sodomite-gateway-bimbos.html
We are the members of "Do It Or Die"
The eye, the eye, the eye
Watch us make Bimbo as easy as pie
The eye, the eye, the eye
We are tough, you bet
filled with college pep
Bring him on we cry
The eye, the eye, the eye
B-I-M-B-O
BIMBO
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
We are the members of "Do It Or Die"
The eye, the eye, the eye
Watch us make Bimbo as easy as pie
The eye, the eye, the eye
We are tough, you bet
filled with college pep
Bring him on we cry
The eye, the eye, the eye
B-I-M-B-O
BIMBO
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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